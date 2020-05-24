The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE), popularly known as the IAS exam, is one of the most challenging competitive exams in the country. Many students dream of pursuing the Civil Services but only a few manage to make the cut. CSE is tough, but with thorough preparation and strong determination, one can crack it. Here are five habits that help aspirants crack IAS exam.

#1 Managing and utilizing time properly and creating a plan

One of the most important habits IAS aspirants must develop is to manage and utilize time well. One must plan their schedule for exam preparation so that they have enough time to cover the entire syllabus properly. They must create a solid study plan, covering all subjects and topics and adhere to it. They shouldn't postpone study sessions as will only increase their burden.

#2 Read only what's important; practice selective reading

CSE involves a vast syllabus and aspirants are required to study and consult various books, which might lead to confusion. So, they must practice selective reading and cover only those topics/subjects given in the syllabus and consult 1-2 good books per topic to avoid confusion. Also, after studying or learning something, aspirants should revise on a regular basis to retain information for longer.

#3 Aspirants should develop the habit of making self notes

Developing the habit of preparing self-notes is also essential for IAS aspirants as studying from the notes written in their own language helps them understand a concept/topic better and aid in quick revision. This will also help aspirants memorize and get a solid grasp on topics easily. So, they must cultivate the habit of making notes on important topics and concepts for proper learning.

#4 One must solve previous papers and mock tests regularly

Aspirants should also solve previous question papers and take mock tests to understand the paper pattern, difficulty level, and questioning trends. These tests should be taken in a time-bound manner, which will help them manage time better in the exam. Another habit one must develop is learning from mistakes. They should know what mistakes they have committed earlier and ensure they don't repeat them.

Information #5: Must make reading newspapers, books a habit