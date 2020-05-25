Chartered Accountancy (CA) is one of the most sought-after professional courses in India. It is a three-level program comprising Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. Apart from clearing these three levels, every CA student is required to undergo the articleship, which involves practical training, for three years. Articleship is an important part of the CA program and here's all you need to know about it.

About What exactly is Articleship?

Articleship is a mandatory part of the CA program and it provides a better overall learning experience. The duration of articleship/practical training is three years. It is mandatory for candidates to serve the first two years under a practicing CA. For the third year, candidates can either choose to continue under a practicing CA or opt for industrial training under a CA in employment.

Eligibility Eligibility for commencing the articleship

Foundation/CPT route entrants are eligible for the articleship after passing either or both the Intermediate/IPCC groups and completing the four-week Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS)/Information Technology Training (IT) and Orientation Course (OC). However, Direct Route entrants can commence the articleship/practical training immediately after registering for the Intermediate/IPCC Course and completing the four-week ICITSS/ITT & OC.

Registration The procedure for registering for CA Articleship

For the articleship, eligible candidates should find CA firms with vacancies for article trainees and then inform the ICAI about their articleship within 30 days of commencement of the training. They must submit the Articleship Registration form along with relevant documents. Candidates are required to fill and submit the prescribed Form 102 and Form 103 to the ICAI and pay the articleship registration fees.

Importance What is the importance of Articleship in the CA course?

In addition to the vast curriculum of the CA program, articleship helps candidates develop the required skills for applying theoretical knowledge to practical situations. Articleship helps mold CA students into true professionals by providing them with the necessary experience to handle clients in the real world and helping them develop a professional attitude, decision-making skills, and better communication skills.

Information Articleship mandatory to appear for CA Final