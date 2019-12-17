17 Dec 2019
Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' out of Oscars 2020 race
Entertainment
Gully Boy, which was India's official entry to Oscars 2020 for the "Best International feature" category, is out of the race, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.
The Zoya Akhtar directorial, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, got rave reviews upon its release and in September, the Film Federation of India chose it for Oscars.
Here's more.
Movie
Zoya's dream project featured an underdog and his aspirations
The movie, which released in February, chronicled the story of Murad (Ranveer), who lived in the slums and wanted to become a rapper.
After he meets a relatively famous performer MC Sher (played by debutant Siddhant Chaturvedi), Murad's dreams find new wings.
The treatment Zoya gave to an underdog's story and the way she shed light on the bubbling rapping industry earned the movie appreciation.
Cast
Like story, 'Gully Boy's cast also impressed everyone
Apart from the story and the foot-tapping music, the performances in Gully Boy also connected with viewers.
While Ranveer and Alia were extremely convincing as Murad and Safeena respectively, it was Siddhant's portrayal which surprised movie-buffs.
The supporting cast members like Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, and Sheeba Chadha also proved they were tailor-made for their respective roles.
Final list
Indian viewers loved 'Gully Boy', Academy not so much!
Now, Gully Boy may have struck a chord with critics back home, but it didn't do so with the selectors of Academy.
Hence, they have shortlisted the Czech Republic's The Painted Bird; Estonia's Truth and Justice; France's Les Misérables, Hungary's Those Who Remained; North Macedonia's Honeyland; Poland's Corpus Christi; Russia's Beanpole; Senegal's Atlantics; South Korea's Parasite and Spain's Pain and Glory for the competition.
Hopes
Till now, only three Indian movies have been nominated
With Gully Boy's ouster from the competition, India has lost yet another chance to bring the coveted award home.
To note, India began sending entries to Oscars in 1957, but till now only three movies have been nominated and none of them won an award.
The movies which managed to get nominated were Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Lagaan (2001).
Controversy
After news broke, Kangana's sister took dig at 'Gully Boy'
While Academy's announcement would have obviously upset the team of Gully Boy, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel used the opportunity to take a dig at them.
Taking to Twitter, Rangoli asked why would Academy honor a film whose story was copied from a Hollywood movie.
She added Gully Boy wasn't an original movie like her sister's Manikarnika or Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri.
Rangoli also slammed critics for appreciating 'Gully Boy'