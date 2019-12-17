Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' to have a Hollywood remake?
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 may soon become the first-ever Bollywood film to be remade in Hollywood.
An Asian Age report quoted a trade source as saying, "Super 30 is one of the finest subjects that has come out from India in the recent past. And with Indian stories finding worldwide acceptance, this subject too is expected to work globally."
Here's more.
Details
Sanjiv Dutta is expected to write the planned film
"A Hollywood major (production house) has shown interest in the subject," the source said, adding that Sanjiv Dutta (Barfi!, Life In A... Metro) is expected to write the planned film in English, once the director and the casting for the central character are finalized.
"Anand Kumar is expected to be a part of this film too," they added.
Information
Reportedly, an American production company is in talks with Reliance
Reports also suggest that officials from a renowned American production company recently met with Shubhashish Sircar of Reliance Entertainment (which produced Super 30), to discuss the prospects of a Hollywood remake of the said film.
Film
'Super 30' collected over Rs. 200 crore at global box-office
Directed by Vikas Bahl (Queen), Super 30 was released in July, this year.
It is based on the life of noted Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who is known for providing free-of-cost education to underprivileged students to help them crack top engineering entrance exams.
The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, and Pankaj Tripathi.
It garnered a box-office collection of over Rs. 200 crore.
Review
'Super 30' is a biopic nobody needs, wrote NewsBytes
The movie, however, received mixed reviews from critics.
NewsBytes gave the movie 2 stars out of five, and wrote, "Super 30 fails because although it wants to show an inspiring story of an ordinary man, it doesn't want to stick to a simple portrayal. For sake of entertainment (money?), it brings in political conspiracies, murder attempts, and other intolerable absurdities."
Anand Kumar
Who is Anand Kumar?
Born and raised in Patna, Anand Kumar started his own coaching institute, Ramanujan School of Mathematics (RSM) in 1992.
But motivated to help underprivileged students, he launched the Super 30 program in 2002.
Under the program, he provides tuition, food, and lodging to 30 selected students each year.
By 2018, 422 out of 481 students landed in the IITs, through Kumar's program.