#ComicBytes: Five super-weak superheroes from the DC Universe
Did you think only Marvel has weak superheroes? You are dead wrong.
Its rival DC also has its fair share of super weak superheroes who are mostly there to take a beating, provide comic relief, or simply die!
Read on and understand that the DC Universe isn't all about Superman and Batman, it is about 'heroes' like Friendly Fire and Color Kid as well.
Friendly Fire
His powers don't harm his enemies but his friends
Friendly Fire could very well be the most pointless DC character ever created.
He can shoot bolts of energy from his hands but never actually gains control over his powers.
His name has literal connotations as he mostly ends up attacking his own teammates.
The worst part about his story is that he once hit himself and died on the spot!
Color Kid
He won't kill you but he could color you red!
If you think that a person whose powers are changing the colors of object/people can't be strong, you're unmistakably right!
One of the weakest characters in DC Comics, Color Kid aka Ulu Vakk is from planet Lupra.
This member of the Legion of Substitute Heroes was once hit by a beam of colorful light and can now change the color of everything.
Arm-Fall-Off-Boy
The man whose arm can fall off
DC superheroes usually have interesting and mind-boggling powers. But you can only expect so much from someone called Arm-Fall-Off-Boy.
As his name suggests, he can detach his own limb and use it as a weapon!
This power is so pointless that even after they rebooted him as Splitter, no one cared.
Let alone superpowers, any person with a baseball bat could beat this guy!
Infectious Lass
An alien with the power to infect others with diseases
Infectious Lass is so weak that it's not even funny. Going by the alter ego Drura Sehpt, she is from the planet Somahtur.
Somahtur's inhabitants have millions of microorganisms (hazardous to humans) inside their bodies.
Drura came to Earth with the power to infect others but since she couldn't control this 'power' well, ended up infecting her own teammates on multiple occasions.
The Ambush Bug
Equally weak as a villain as well as a hero
The Ambush Bug has been a positive character as well as a negative one but in both roles, he was weak.
He has a crazy origin story where he got his powers from a set of clothes and can now teleport anywhere in the multiverse.
He's mostly good for escaping and has a random doll as his sidekick called Cheeks, the Toy Wonder.