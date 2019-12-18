Radhika Apte's Apple TV+ series 'Shantaram' goes on floor
The shooting for Apple TV+'s upcoming series Shantaram has commenced in India.
The promising show is based on a 2003 best-selling novel by the same name, written by Australian author Gregory David Roberts.
Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam and Radhika Apte, will be Apple TV+'s first international production.
It will be produced in collaboration with Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

'Shantaram' was previously planned to be adapted into a feature
Reportedly, Shantaram was previously planned to be adapted into a feature film. It was supposed to be produced by Johnny Depp and star Joel Edgerton as the protagonist. However, as that fell apart, Apple picked the story for its streaming giant, that debuted in November.
'Shantaram' follows Lin, a convicted drug-addict robber on the run
Shantaram follows the story of Lin, a convicted Australian robber and drug-addict, who flees to India after escaping from a prison in Melbourne.
This predicament brings him to the slums of Mumbai, where he sets up a medical clinic and starts helping the community.
Notably, a huge part of the story is set in India.
Shantaram's filming in India began in early December.
Filming will soon move to Mumbai
The series is currently being shot in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and is expected to move to Mumbai soon. Although the story is not set in Bhopal, the city is being used to showcase Bombay of the 1980s. The shooting will be completed by June 2020.
Four of 10 episodes to be directed by Justin Kurzel
According to Deadline, Apte will essay the role of Kavita, a passionate Indian journalist. She will be paired opposite Richard Roxburgh (Moulin Rouge!).
Roxburgh is set to play the role of Detective Sergeant Marty Nightingalem, part of an elite Police unit trained for the pursuit and capture of escaped convicts.
Four episodes of the 10-episode series will be directed by Justin Kurzel (Assassin's Creed).