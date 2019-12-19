#ComicBytes: Five strongest X-Men mutants
Entertainment
The X-Men comics debuted over 50 years ago and signaled a new era in Marvel's history.
Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in September 1963, the original group comprised of 6 members.
Over the years, several members have joined and left the X-Men, a group of powerful mutants, who fight for justice.
Read about the strongest members with their unique set of abilities.
Magik
Call it magic, call it true
Illyana Rasputina is sister of Colossus, the X-Men member who has featured prominently in Deadpool movies.
Better known as Magik, she is extremely powerful.
She can teleport through time and dimensions using 'stepping discs'.
Bestowed with extremely strong magical powers, she possesses Eldritch Armor and Soulsword.
This allows her to destroy anything magical while making her invulnerable to magical attacks.
Legion
We are many, we are Legion
Legion or David Haller would have ranked higher if he could use all his powers.
The estranged son of Charles Xavier possesses abilities like time travel, reality warping, pyro-kinetic telepathy, and probability manipulation.
However, a childhood trauma of telepathically experiencing the pain of several deaths shattered his mind into different identities.
Each persona controls a mutant ability, denying him complete control over his powers.
Professor X
The power of the creator
The X-Men get their name for Professor Charles Xavier, the creator of the team.
It stands to logic that he possesses immense power. Xavier is regarded as the strongest telepath, who ever lived.
He enjoys an immensely respected position in the power-packed Marvel universe.
Although confined to a wheelchair, Xavier can probe minds, erase memories, induce sensations of pain and wipe out entire personalities.
Franklin Richards
The wrath of the young 'God'
Son of Fantastic Four co-founders Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Franklin is an Omega class mutant, the strongest category.
He has godlike powers which include telepathy, time travel, energy manipulation, and telekinesis.
However, his most powerful ability is the ability to create anything, including pocket universes, just by thinking them into existence.
If his psionic potential is fully achieved, Franklin can destroy the universe.
Jean Grey
The power of the Phoenix Force
Jean Grey was one of the original members of the X-Men and combined with the Phoenix Force, she is the strongest Omega mutant on this list.
With abilities like telekinesis, telepathy, manipulation of subatomic particles, and space travel, not even other Omega mutants like Magneto dare to cross her.
With the Phoenix Force, Jean even devoured a whole star and a nearby planet!