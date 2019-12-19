'Dabangg 3': Makers remove controversial scenes from 'Hud Hud Dabangg'
Following severe backlash over allegations of hurting religious sentiments, the makers of Salman Khan's much-awaited movie Dabangg 3 have "voluntarily" removed certain scenes from the movie's title track Hud Hud Dabangg.
Khan's production house SKF revealed the news in a social media post that read, "Keeping everyone's sentiments in mind, we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg."
The video song allegedly showcases Hindu saints in poor light
To recall, the popular song, that released last month, received a lot of flak for allegedly depicting Hindu saints in a bad light, thereby hurting religious sentiments of Hindu followers.
The video song carried several shots wherein many Hindu saints were seen brandishing guitars and grooving with Khan, in the backdrop of some ghats and temples.
A Hindu group also moved the CBFC against the film
Furthermore, an NGO, called the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had moved the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding the removal of these allegedly "hideous and objectionable" scenes. It had even asked for a stay on the movie's certification, until then.
'Every time a big film comes, there is some controversy'
Addressing the controversy, Khan had said, "Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this (Dabangg 3) is a big film and I'm happy about it."
"So controversies do happen, they get cleared. I don't think there is anything in this film, that a controversy can be created," he had added.
'Dabangg 3' to hit the theaters tomorrow
Directed by Prabhu Deva and bankrolled by Khan and his brother Arbaaz, Dabangg 3 will see Khan reprising his role as Police inspector Chulbul Pandey for the third installment of the famous action franchise.
Apart from Khan, the movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, and Sudeep in pivotal roles.
It is set to hit the theaters tomorrow (Friday, December 20).