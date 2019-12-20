Marvel Universe: Five worst villains of all time
The Marvel Universe has a wide array of heroes and villains.
While some villains are clearly terrifying and will send shivers down your spine, others are outright bizarre and hilarious. They were created in a rush perhaps to give readers and the comic book heroes new foes to fight.
However, they ended up getting more laughs than gasps.
Read about Marvel's five worst villains.
Turner D Century
The man out of time
Clifford Michaels was shielded from reality and grew up thinking it was the early 1900s.
On finding the truth, he turned into a supervillain and took the name Turner D Century.
He does not have actual powers and built the Horn of Time, a scientific device that kills anyone under 65 years.
Unfortunately, due to lack of technological expertise, his device does not work.
Egghead
Oddly shaped head of crime
One of Ant-Man's weirdest enemies was Egghead, who had an egg-shaped head.
He tried to get the ants to betray Ant-Man but it turned out they were his friends and he had been fooled into believing he could control the ants.
To add injury to insult, he died comically when Hawkeye's arrow hit the barrel of his gun causing a misfire.
Leap Frog
Leap into a life of crime
Vincent Patilio is an inventor maddened by his lack of success and driven to a life of crime.
He uses a set of coils he was making to develop jumping springs and becomes the Leap Frog. However, the ability to jump very high is not a remarkably villainous trait.
He is almost immediately beaten by Daredevil and a few attempts later, he is imprisoned.
Paste Pot Pete
Stuck in the middle with you
Paste Pot Pete's powers are as silly as his name.
His only ability was to shoot people with fireproof superglue, which he used to steal weaponry and money.
Having gone up against the Fantastic Four, he was defeated numerous times.
Luckily, the comics at least changed his name to a cooler title of The Trapster but he still is one of Marvel's worst villains.
Rocket Racer
Watch where you are going
Robert Farrell or Rocket Racer turns to a life of crime while trying to make ends meet for his family.
His only villainous equipment includes a rocket-powered skateboard.
While using it as a getaway vehicle after committing a robbery, he found himself being chased by Spider-Man.
Rocket Racer promptly managed to crash into a car and be apprehended, making him a failure at villainy.