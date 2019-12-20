Sayonara! 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' and other titles leaving Netflix in 2019
The world's favorite sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S is leaving the world's favorite streaming service, Netflix, by the end of 2019.
But, well, out with the old, in with the new, that's what New Years are all about, aren't they?
So, we shall gulp that pain with one extra glass.
On that note, here are all the major movies, TV shows bidding farewell to Netflix in 2019.
December 25
This Christmas, Netflix is bringing curtains down on some shows
Seasons 7-11 of late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's award-winning travel and food show Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will go off-air from the streaming giant on December 25.
Besides, the one and only season of Kurt Seyit ve Sura will also leave Netflix on Christmas.
Another major title that won't be available after Christmas is Rian Johnson's much-acclaimed Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
December 31
And here are major movies leaving on New Year's Eve
The major movies leaving Netflix for good (?) on December 31 include About a Boy, Billy Elliot, Black Hawk Down, Terry Gilliam's Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Jackie Brown, Mona Lisa Smile, Quentin Tarantino's 1994 classic Pulp Fiction, Oscar award-winning Rain Man, The Crow, and Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Schindler's List.
Further, Rocky (Parts I, II, III, IV, V) are also leaving Netflix.
Catch them before it's too late!
Other films leaving Netflix on December 31 are Christmas With the Kranks, Daddy Day Care, Leap Year, Tears of the Sun, The Dark Crystal, The Pink Panther, Wet Hot American Summer, White Christmas, Winter's Bone, and XXX: State of the Union.
Furthermore, all seasons of Frasier will go out on December 31.
Go, catch them before it's too late!