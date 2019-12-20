'Ek number ka fraud': Kangana's sister Rangoli bashes Forbes India
Entertainment
Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has lashed out at Forbes India magazine, over their 2019 Celebrity 100 list, that was released on Thursday.
Notably, the list carried Kangana's name on 70th rank, with estimated earnings of Rs. 17.5 crore in 2019.
This hasn't gone down well with Rangoli, according to whom, "Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in poll."
Details
Openly challenge Forbes India to prove their statistics: Rangoli
In a series of tweets posted late Thursday, Rangoli (whose Twitter description reads "Manager and Sister to Kangana Ranaut") slammed the popular magazine and termed them a "fraud".
Her first tweet (excerpt) read, "Yeh Forbes India ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR [publicity] hai."
You can read the tweet here
Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd)— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019
Quote
'Even Kangana doesn't know how much she made'
In further tweets, Rangoli said, "You can't just assume people's income on what basis? Please reply."
"Even Kangana doesn't know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know... this financial year not even closed yet only advance tax is filed and already these lucca jurnos pretending jaise [like] they have access to whole industry's account (sic)," she added.
Quote
Can't write anything after smoking hash, said Rangoli
In another tweet, Rangoli said that she would openly apologize in case she is proved wrong. "Dear Forbes, if you tell me your reliable sources I will openly say sorry, but you can't write anything that too after smoking hash [drug]," she concluded.
Celebrity 100 list
Celebrity 100: Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Salman at the top
To note, the top 10 rank-holders in the Forbes 2019 Celebrity 100 list (in order of ranking) are Virat Kohli, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and Deepika Padukone.
Interestingly, it is for the first time in the history of the rankings that a sports personality unseated an actor from the top position.
Information
Separately, what's up on the work front for Kangana?
Separately, on the work front, Kangana will soon be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga. It is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She is also working on Thalaivi, a biopic based on the life of late actor-turned-politician and former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa.