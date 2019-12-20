Visuals from Jamia not pleasant: Taapsee Pannu on anti-CAA protests
Entertainment
Actor Taapsee Pannu has opened up about the ongoing countrywide protests against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police brutality on the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.
The 32-year-old said that although she isn't scared to raise her voice, she lacks enough knowledge to critically comment on the matter.
Here's more on what she said.
Details
Felt really sad when I saw videos from Jamia: Taapsee
"I haven't expressed my views on CAA because I haven't studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn't feel those were pleasant. I felt sad when I saw videos where students were talking about their plight," Tapsee told media at Most Stylish Awards 2019.
"I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen," she added.
Quote
'Don't feel scared to comment but should have knowledge'
Further, Taapsee added, "If I would have been well read about the circumstances, then I would have definitely expressed my views."
"I'm responsible enough that I will talk about something only when I am fully aware about the issue. I don't feel scared to comment about anything but I feel that before commenting on something, I should have knowledge about it," she concluded.
Bollywood on CAA
Separately, many Bollywood celebrities have opposed CAA
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have come out to oppose the amended Act.
The ones who raised their voice include Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, SS Rajput, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Nandita Das, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vir Das, and Manoj Bajpayee.
In fact, many of them showed up at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan for a planned anti-CAA protest.
Violence
Last week, Delhi Police launched crackdown on Jamia, AMU
To recall, on Sunday, the Delhi Police launched a crackdown on Jamia University. The cops stormed the varsity campus, used tear-gas, beat up students, and detained about 50 of them, for carrying out protests.
Further, at Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University, 60 students were injured in clashes with the police. Subsequently, the students were sent home and University has been closed till January 5.
CAA
What is the Citizenship Amendment Act?
The amended Citizenship Act or the CAA makes it easier for six persecuted religious minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to get an Indian citizenship.
The religious minorities listed in the Act are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians.
However, the Opposition and critics say that the exclusion of Muslims from the Act reeks of bigotry on the part of the BJP-led government.