#ComicBytes: Five Marvel characters who have broken Captain America's shield
Entertainment
Captain America carries an iconic shield into battle.
The shield, made of Vibranium-Adamantium alloy is an almost indestructible object. It has withstood damage from Thor's hammer and Hulk's punches.
'Avengers: Age of Ultron' showed an image of Cap's broken shield which ultimately turned out to be Iron Man's nightmare.
However, in comics, these five characters have actually broken Captain America's shield.
Alloy
Indestructible heavy metal thunder
Vibranium is one of the earth's rarest and strongest metals, most commonly available in Wakanda, as shown in the Black Panther movie.
It can power various devices and makes Black Panther's suit bullet-proof.
Adamantium is the metal that Wolverine's skeletal system is coated with and we all have seen the strength of his claws.
Both these metals together give Cap's shield its extreme durability.
Thanos
The Gods kill us for their sport
'Avengers: Infinity War' had an iconic scene where Captain America stopped the punch by Thanos.
It was replicated from the famous Cap-Thanos face-off in the comics.
In that universe, Thanos already had Godlike powers, having assimilated all the Infinity Gems.
He easily broke Captain America's shield and killed him.
Luckily, Nebula manages to reverse the harm done, after laying hands on the Infinity Gauntlet.
King Thor
Sorry Cap, you got thunderstruck
The Avengers movie showed us that Cap's shield could sustain a severe thrashing from Thor's hammer.
However, once Thor becomes Asgard's king, he harnesses the Odin Force.
Bestowed with infinite power, he breaks Cap's shield and kills him.
Luckily, much like the case with Thanos, Thor time travels to undo the catastrophic events.
The comic taught us to fear Thor's temper and strength.
Ultron
Unlike the film, the comics went the distance
Although 'Age of Ultron' only hinted at Cap's shield breaking, the comics went the actual distance.
When Ultron and his Sentinels attacked New York City, they killed and scattered heroes.
We saw a striking image of Cap sitting with head between his knees, surrounded by debris from his shattered shield.
While the culprit was never revealed, logic dictates it was Ultron or a Sentinel.
Molecule Man
The essence of the shield
Molecule Man is listed as a B-list Marvel villain. Frankly, I find this strange considering his ability to manipulate molecules in all matter makes him one of the strongest Marvel villains.
Nonetheless, in one of the Avengers issues, Molecule Man showed his true powers by disintegrating Thor's hammer, Iron Man's armor, Silver Surfer's board as well as Captain America's shield.
Talk about one-sided fights!
Serpent
Nothing to fear, but fear itself
The Serpent, Thor's uncle, is known for spreading fear.
In the 'Fear Itself' issue, he manages to rip apart Cap's shield with his bare hands.
Notably, this is the same issue where Cap wields Thor's hammer to lead the team to victory.
Nonetheless, the soldier is attached to his shield, which is eventually repaired on Asgard and returned to him with a battle scar.