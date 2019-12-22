Here's looking at Christian Bale's best performances
Christian Bale is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood in recent times.
There is no denying the kind of dedication he puts into each role, immersing himself into the characters as he undergoes severe physical transformations to portray them effectively.
In this article, we take a look at five of Bale's best performances in movies till date.
Movie 1
The Batman trilogy: No better Bruce Wayne in the movies
For the very first entry, we want to clear Bale's role in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy.
While he did not make the most physically convincing Batman, his portrayal of Bruce Wayne was on point.
He switched effortlessly between the flamboyant playboy and disturbed, saddened orphan, anxious to avenge his parents' murder.
The poignant portrayal by Bale captured fans' attention, making this a classic performance.
Movie 2
The Machinist: Striking transformation sets this performance apart
Bale appeared in The Machinist in 2004 and his character was striking, both physically and performance wise.
Brad Anderson's film sees Bale play a tortured mechanic whose insomnia leads to his eventual descent to madness.
Throughout the film, Bale exudes a tragic aura that is evident in the character of Trevor Reznik, making this a performance that audiences could not shake off quickly.
Movie 3
Empire of the Sun: Showing promise from a young age
Bale was only 13 when he starred in Steven Spielberg's film Empire of the Sun.
Having followed it up with superb performances, this film is often overlooked by Bale fans.
However, as a schoolboy Jamie Graham, he channels the terror of being separated from his parents and being placed in an internment camp during the Japanese invasion of Shanghai in World War II.
Movie 4
The Prestige: A magical collaboration between Nolan and Bale
For me, the best collaboration between Bale and Nolan came during The Prestige.
Bale plays two characters, Alfred and Fallon, who are attempting to play one character in the movie.
His execution is soulful and heartbreaking throughout the film.
His masterful performance brings out the nuances in the mannerisms of the two individuals, making this one of his toughest and best roles till date.
Movie 5
American Psycho: Bale's best movie and performance, hands down
We saved the best for last, as Bale appears as Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.
The film has several iconic moments including one where an unhinged Bale swings an ax.
While he appears to be a slick Wall Street psychopath, the film critiques ideas of masculinity and culture of consumption.
Bale's unabashed portrayal of Bateman, often verging on comical, makes this his best performance.