Aaradhya delivers powerful performance at school annual day; Amitabh elated
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's powerful performance on women empowerment at her school annual day is winning hearts on the internet.
The 8-year-old came up with an impressive monologue act at the event themed 'Kanya'.
Naturally, the Bachchans and the fans feel elated about Aaradhya's show of talent.
Check out the video of her act here.
Details
'I am Kanya, I am the dream...': Aaradhya's monologue
Dressed in a red-green-yellow saree, Aaradhya utters, "I am Kanya, I'm the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe. I will be loved. I will be respected."
"A world where my voice will not be silenced by ignorance of arrogance but will be heard with understanding of wisdom," she adds.
Check out the video of the act here
#AaradhyaBachchan delivers a powerful statement on women empowerment at her school’s annual day 😍🌺🎆event . This is the education of Aishwarya who fulfilled her duty as a mother and teaches her daughter everything that every child should know. Her will will be the successor to her mother in the near future.👌😍 @pinkvilla .@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @bachchan . . اراديا من افتتاح العرض المسرحي لليوم السنوي لمدرستها الدولية "دروباهي امباني" . ألقت بعض الكلمات لتمكين المرأة 🌺 . الجمهور أشادوا بها و بتربية امها 👌 . بالنسبة لي أول مرة اسمع صوتها 🥀 . #ايشواريا_راي / #aishwaryarai 💫 #ايشواريا_راي_باتشان / #AishwaryaRaiBachchan 💫 #اراديا_باتشان / #aradhyabachchan 💫 #باتشان / #bachchan 💫 #ابهيشيك_باتشان / #abhishekbachan 💫 #اميتاب_باتشان / #amitabachan 💫 #بوليود / #bollywood 💫
A post shared by aishwaryaraibachchan_arbfc on
The pride of the family, penned Amitabh
.. the pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 20, 2019
OUR dearest AARADHYA .. https://t.co/jQ9FFrmBEZ
Function
Bachchan family, SRK, Hrithik Roshan present at the function
Now naturally, fans are showering praises upon Aaradhya across social media.
Talking about the function, the entire Bachchan family, including Aishwarya, her mother Vrinda Rai, Amitabh, Abhishek, his sister Shweta Nanda were present at the function to cheer for Aaradhya.
Other Bollywood celebrities who attended the annual day event were Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon, and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, among others.
Work
Separately, what's up on work front for Aish and Abhishek?
Separately, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Atul Manjrekar's musical comedy movie Fanney Khan, also starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan.
Meanwhile, Abhishek will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled movie, Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas (a spin-off to Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 thriller Kahaani).