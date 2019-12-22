Watch: Virat Kohli turns Santa Claus for shelter home kids
Entertainment
Christmas came early for some kids as Team India skipper Virat Kohli turned this year's Santa Claus for them (and a convincing one at that).
In a new video released by Star Sports, Kohli can be seen visiting a children's shelter home in Kolkata and surprising the kids while dressed up in the traditional Santa attire.
Check out the adorable video here.
Details
Meeting your favorite hero for Christmas? Not bad!
In the clip, Kohli is seen dressed up in a red plump Santa suit, featuring a globose belly, a long white beard, and fake eyebrows. He goes on to distribute gifts to the kids.
Later in the video, kids are asked whether they'd like to meet Kohli as "Spider-man/Superman are on vacation". They all scream yes, in unison. Kohli then removes his fake beard.
Quote
All these kids cheer for us throughout the year: Kohli
Towards the end of the clip, Kohli says, "These moments are very special for me. All these kids cheer for us throughout the year. And I had a great time bringing joy to all these kids. Merry Christmas and a happy new year."
Check out the video here
Watch @imVKohli dress up as 🎅 and bring a little Christmas cheer to the kids who cheer our sportspersons on, all year long!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2019
This joyful season, let’s remember to spread the love. pic.twitter.com/VF8ltmDZPm
Reactions
The video has been showered with loving messages
The post has been showered with loving messages.
One user wrote, "I really wish if I was still a kid and a kid among those kids. Lucky them!"
Another user penned, "Me and my mom literally cried after watching this video. That's just outstanding. Spreading happiness in life of others is the most important thing."
Another wrote, "Aggression on field and spreading love off-field."
Cricket
Kohli to lead India in deciding ODI against Windies, today
Separately, Kohli is currently leading the Indian side for the three-match ODI series against Windies.
While the visiting team won the first match-up in Chennai, Team India made an impressive comeback by thrashing them in the second game to level the series at 1-1.
Now, the third and final ODI match will be played today (Sunday, December 22) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.