'The Rise of Skywalker' posts fifth-highest preview collection ever
Entertainment
Despite harsh reviews, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is nailing it at the international box office.
With a jumbo $40 million (Rs. 284 crore) domestic (US) collection via Thursday night preview showings, the movie has recorded the fifth-highest preview gross of all-time.
Meanwhile, at the global box office, the movie minted an estimated $59.1 million (Rs. 420 crore) in preview collections.
Here's more.
Details
'Avengers: Endgame' currently biggest grosser in previews
As far as preview collections are concerned, the current record-holder for the highest grosser is this year's Avengers: Endgame ($60 million).
It's followed by Star Wars' previous installments, The Force Awakens ($57 million) and The Last Jedi ($47 million).
The fourth spot is held by Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 ($44 million).
Now, The Rise... has grabbed the coveted fifth position.
Box office
'The Rise...' could collect up to $195 million by Sunday
Continuing the dream run, The Rise of Skywalker went on to garner $90 million on opening day Friday in the US (including preview collections).
According to Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to rake in between $185 million and $195 million by the end of its first weekend.
Furthermore, Deadline reports the movie will record the highest opening weekend collection for a December release.
Film
'The Rise...' marks end to 42-year-old Skywalker journey
Co-written and directed by JJ Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker is the ninth and final part of the epic Skywalker saga. It marks an end to the 42-year-old Skywalker journey.
The much-awaited movie stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, among others.
However, the film has mostly received poor reviews from critics and audiences.