Didn't permit Priyanka Chopra for biopic: Ma Anand Sheela
Entertainment
In a new development, Alia Bhatt will play the role of Ma Anand Sheela, the controversial former personal secretary of mysterious godman Bhagwan Rajneesh (Osho).
Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra was to play her.
But, in CNN News18's The Actresses Roundtable 2019 with Rajeev Masand, movie critic Rajeev Masand confirmed that Alia would play the said role in a movie directed by Shakun Batra.
Reason
Why was Priyanka chucked out of the role?
Previously, several reports suggested that Priyanka was planning to play Ma Anand Sheela in a biopic.
However, Ma Anand Sheela denied her the permission and sent her a legal notice.
"I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I've not chosen her... I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal," she told Hindustan Times.
Details
Batra has you down for playing Ma Sheela, said Masand
During the interview, Masand said, "Alia, I know that Shakun (Batra) has you down for playing Ma Sheela."
Although Alia didn't respond, Masand continued to say, "I'm not even asking. Sometimes we're privileged to know some inside information."
However, no more details about the planned project are clear yet.
Notably, Batra has previously helmed movies like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Kapoor & Sons.
Quote
Alia has the spunk that I had: Ma Anand Sheela
And guess what, Ma Anand Sheela is quite excited about Alia portraying her onscreen.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said she looked like Alia when she was young.
"I feel she (Alia) has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine."
Netflix
Netflix, KJo already making documentary on Ma Anand Sheela
To recall, Ma Anand Sheela has featured extensively in Netflix's six-part documentary series (Wild Wild Country) based on the life and cult of Osho. The show released on the streaming giant in March, last year.
Also, Netflix recently announced a fresh documentary based solely on Ma Anand Sheela's life. It will be produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Ma Anand Sheela
Who is Ma Anand Sheela?
Ma Anand Sheela (alias Sheela Birnstiel) is an Indian-born American-Swiss. She served as the personal secretary of Osho and a principal spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement, during the 1980s.
She managed the city Rajneeshpuram in Oregon, United States, where she was involved in many notorious acts including attempted murder and the infamous Rajneeshee bioterror attack of 1984.