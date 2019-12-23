Kangana Ranaut issues rail tickets at CST station: Here's why
In an interesting development, Kangana Ranaut and her team came up with a fascinating way to promote her upcoming sports-drama movie Panga.
On Monday morning, Kangana headed to Mumbai's ever-crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus/VT railway station, and issued rail tickets to passengers.
In the movie, Kangana plays the role of a railway employee and is a National-level Kabaddi player.
Details
'Panga' trailer came out today
Dressed in a simple white-colored suit, Kangana carried a big smile on her face and sat behind a ticket window.
In the pictures and videos, she is seen interacting with the passengers and issuing tickets to them.
The passengers surely were surprised by the promotional act (in a good way though).
Notably, the trailer of Panga also released today.
Ahead of #PangaTrailer Launch , #KanganaRanaut gives a teaser to her character #JayaNigam and distributes Tickets at the iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai (VT)#Panga Trailer Out today!! pic.twitter.com/6yXV9AKbs1— Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 23, 2019
Role
Could really relate to the emotions of 'Panga': Kangana
Reportedly, Kangana had to put on quite some kilos so as to resemble a Kabaddi player. She also underwent Kabaddi training for two months.
Talking about her role, Kangana had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, "When Ashwiny [the director] narrated the film's story, I was completely moved. My family has been my pillar of strength. I could really relate to the emotions of the film."
Film
'Panga' to hit the theaters on January 24, 2020
Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi), Panga showcases the inspiring story of a Kabaddi player (Kangana).
Apart from her, it also stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda, and Pankaj Tripathi.
The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020. It will clash with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
'Jo sapne dekhte hain woh Panga lete hain'
