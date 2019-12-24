#ComicBytes: Five powers you didn't know Thor had
Thor is the Asgardian God of Thunder and both the comics and films have portrayed him as one of the most powerful characters in Marvel.
In 'Infinity War' Thor almost defeated Thanos single-handedly once he encountered the mad Titan with proper weaponry.
Apart from thunder, flight, strength and mighty hammer Mjolnir, Thor possesses several other powers.
Here are five unknown powers of Thor.
All-Tongue
A God of many tongues
Being the protector of all the Nine Realms, Thor has to be diplomatic and converse with various species across the universe.
As we know, the earth itself has so many languages, we can only imagine the number of languages in the universe.
However, Thor has a special power called All-Tongue which virtually allows the hearer to understand his words in their native tongue.
Invulnerability
The extra terrestrial bulletproof love
For those unaware, Thor is the son of Odin and Gaea. The latter being Mother Earth herself, which explains Thor's affinity for the planet.
His birthright also gives him powers like immunity to diseases, impenetrability to bullets and human machines.
His invulnerability allowed him to fly to the center of the sun and other stars and withstand blasts from powerful beings like the Celestials.
Earth control
One with the earth
As mentioned earlier, Thor is the son of Gaea or Mother Earth. This gives him a power to control the elements of the earth.
Apart from controlling thunder, this added power of Thor allows him to cause earthquakes or create chasms that spread as wide as a continent.
While he primarily relies on thunder, his powers of controlling earth have helped during battles.
Warrior Madness
What goes on inside the mind of a mad warrior?
Just like the Hulk becomes dangerous when angered, Thor too has a special power called Warrior Madness.
Forbidden under the Law of Odin, Thor can harness this power to battle beings superior to him. It increases his stamina and strength but puts him in a berserk mode where he cannot differentiate between friends and foes.
Despite giving Thor a massive advantage, it destabilizes him.
God Blast
The absolute powers of a God
Thor is bound to his hammer Mjolnir allowing him access to his full potential and channeling it through the hammer.
As 'Ragnarok' showed us, the hammer only helps Thor channel his powers.
United with Mjolnir, Thor can unleash his ultimate power which is the God Blast.
It is capable of killing Marvel's immortals so we hope Thanos gets a taste in 'Avengers 4'.