Following family tradition, Sooraj Barjatya's son Devansh will reportedly make his directorial debut with a film starring superstar Salman Khan.
Earlier, several reports suggested that Devansh was planning to cast Kartik Aaryan in his first movie. However, a source close to Bollywood Hungama has now brushed off these reports.
They said, "Unless Devansh is planning a two-hero film, there's no Kartik in his film."
The source, further, said, "Devansh has made it very clear to his entire family that he will make his first film Salman only."
"It is a family tradition. Sooraj started his directorial career with Salman. He then went on to make most of his films starring Salman. Devansh has grown up watching his father shooting with Salman," they added.
Notably, Sooraj, the head of Rajshri Productions, also made his directorial debut (Maine Pyar Kiya, 1989) with Salman Khan.
The two went on to do many popular family entertainers together, such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999).
Their latest onscreen collaboration was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), also starring Sonam Kapoor.
Separately, Khan-starrer cop-drama Dabangg 3, that released on Friday (December 20) is running strong at theaters. The movie earned about Rs. 80crore in its opening weekend. However, it has mostly received poor reviews from the critics.
He will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action movie, also starring Disha Patani, will release on May 22, 2020 (Eid-ul-Fitr).
