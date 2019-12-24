Christmas 2019: Here's how Bollywood is celebrating it
Entertainment
It's Christmas Eve!
While you might be busy decorating your own Christmas tree and baking some cookies, your favorite stars from the tinsel town are also geared up for the much-awaited festival.
From the foursome of Good Newwz to Alia Bhatt and Malaika Arora, check out how these Bollywood celebrities are welcoming the festivities in full swing.
'Good Newwz'
'Good Newwz' stars in a special Xmas-themed photo-shoot
In a special photo-shoot, the cast of Good Newwz dressed up in Christmas-themed attires to promote the upcoming movie.
Actors Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to share the lovely pictures.
The comedy-drama movie, starring Akshay, Diljit, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani is all set to hit the theaters this Friday (December 27).
The Batras are coming to spread some cheer, wrote Akshay
Information
'Good Newwz' follows the quirky story of two couples
The plot of Good Newwz revolves around two couples, both of whom share the same surname and are trying to conceive, and eventually opt for In-vitro fertilization (IVF). However, trouble and confusion ensues as a mix-up leads to swapping of sperms of the two pairs.
Alia Bhatt
Alia celebrated Christmas Eve with bestie Akansha Kapoor
Meanwhile, Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt was papped, celebrating Christmas Eve (in advance) with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.
In an Instagram story shared by Akansha, the duo can be seen dressed in comfy pyjamas, sitting along with some Christmas presents and an adorable tree in the background.
The story was captioned as, "Happy 'Christmas Eve' Eve. If you know, you know."
Janhvi Kapoor
Got more than one reason to be this happy: Janhvi
Apparently, new kid on the block, Janhvi Kapoor is also super excited about the Christmas festivities.
The 22-year-old actor shared a candid picture of herself, wherein she can be seen donning a Santa cap and a big smile.
She captioned the Instagram image as, "It's almost Christmas and I've got more than one reason to be this happy!! p.s this was truly candid."
Check out the sweet picture here
It’s almost Christmas and I’ve got more than one reason to be this happy!! 🤞🏻🌈✨🎞🎄🕺🏼 p.s this was truly candid
A post shared by janhvikapoor on
Malaika was seen shaking a leg with her girl gang
#night Time #dance On #malaikaarora , #amritaarora !!! @malaikaaroraofficial #malaikaarorakhan #mumbai #maharastra #delhi #blogger #gujarat #ahmedabad #surat #vadodara #punjab #fit #fitgirls #fitness #workout #aliabhatt #aliaabhatt #norafatehi #katrinakaif #sonamkapoor #kritisanon #views #trend #sunday #gym #glamour #style
A post shared by dhwani_lakhani_ on
And, the ever-beautiful Karisma in a Santa t-shirt
Santa I can explain..🎅🏼 I have not been naughty, only nice 😌 #earlymornings #christmastime #christmas 🎄
A post shared by therealkarismakapoor on