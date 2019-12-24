'Chhapaak': Writer moves Bombay High Court against Deepika Padukone's film
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone-starrer biographical-drama movie Chhapaak is in trouble.
In a recent development, a writer has approached the Bombay High Court against the film, claiming that he originally wrote a similar story on which the film is based.
Rakesh Bharti, the petitioner, has now sought to be credited as one of the writers of the upcoming movie.
Here are more details on this.
Details
Pitched a similar idea to Fox Star: Petitioner
According to the petition, Bharti had pitched a similar idea for a movie, tentatively titled 'Black Day'. He subsequently got it registered with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) back in 2015.
Bharti claimed that he has since been working on the script, and has approached numerous artistes and studios, including Fox Star (which has produced Chhapaak).
Details
Plea will be heard on December 27, said Bharti's advocate
Bharti's advocate said that as the plaintiff came to know about Fox Star's plans to make the said movie with director Meghna Gulzar, he complained to the producers, but didn't get a reply. Thereafter, he sought legal route.
Now, Bharti has demanded a stay on the movie's release until he is given due credits.
The plea will reportedly be heard on December 27.
Film
'Chhapaak' will release on January 10, 2020
Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. Apart from Padukone, the movie also stars Vikrant Massey.
It also marks Padukone's first movie as a producer.
It will be released on January 10, 2020, and will clash with Om Raut's ambitious period-drama film Tanhaji, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan.
Information
Who is Laxmi Agarwal?
Attacked in 2005 at age 15, Laxmi is known for initiating Stop Sale Acid, a campaign working against acid violence and sale of acid. She has also won several prestigious awards for it.