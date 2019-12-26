#ComicBytes: Five deadliest assassins in the Marvel Universe
With great power comes great responsibility, is a mantra most Marvel heroes follow, even the vigilante, Punisher.
However, mercenaries are free from the moral constraint of doing the right thing. They are ready to lock and load as long as the money flows into their bank accounts.
We love these fringe characters who live by their own code and here are Marvel's deadliest assassins.
Bucky Barnes
The man with the metal arm
James Buchanan Barnes or Bucky, started off as Captain America's sidekick, serving on several missions together before he was captured and brainwashed into working for the Department X of the Russian government.
Fitted with the cybernetic arm capable of discharging EMP and electric bolts, coupled with superhuman strength and enhanced reactions, Bucky is one of Marvel's most precise and deadliest assassins.
Gamora
Mean, green, killing machine
The last of her kind, that is, the Zen-Whoberis, Gamora is the member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and adopted daughter of Thanos.
From an early age, Thanos trained her to be the ultimate assassin, which paid off.
Coupled with super strength and the ability to heal from all injuries, she quickly became known as 'the deadliest woman in the who galaxy'.
Bullseye
One shot, do not miss your chance to blow
Bullseye's real name is unknown but he uses the alias of Benjamin Poindexter.
Working as an assassin for the US Government or villains like Kingpin, Bullseye is a deranged psychopath.
With an unerring aim and skilled bare hand combat, he is unstoppable with a knife or gun.
However, his true deadliness is his ability to potentially turn any household object into a deadly weapon.
Elektra
Greek goddess of death
One of Marvel's most seductive assassins, Elektra Natchios hails from Greece, where her traumatic childhood led her to take up martial arts and other combat techniques.
Growing up, she used these in her profession as an assassin while working for the Hand.
Her weapon of choice is a sai which she uses to slice open enemies, who see death every time they face her.
Deadpool
The Merc with a mouth
Deadpool tops this list not because he is the most strategic mercenary, but because he is completely unpredictable.
Wade Wilson after serving in the army and CIA joined this life. Handy with guns and swords, coupled with advanced healing capabilities, Deadpool is a mercenary with a moral code.
He must be convinced his targets deserve to die, and then he is the perfect executioner.