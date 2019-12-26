'Dabangg 3': Salman's 15th consecutive film to cross Rs. 100cr
Entertainment
Salman Khan-starrer cop-drama Dabangg 3 has become the superstar's 15th consecutive movie to enter the coveted Rs. 100cr club. The much-awaited film earned Rs. 103.85cr within just five days of its release.
These figures are remarkable, given the fact that Dabangg 3 released during the countrywide, violent protests over the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which severely affected the movie's business.
Check the official tweet from SKF here
#Dabangg3 becomes Salman Khan’s 15th consecutive film to cross 100 crores!— Salman Khan Films (@SKFilmsOfficial) December 25, 2019
5th Day Collection: 12 Cr*
Total Collection: 103.85 Cr*
Book Tickets Now On:
BMS - https://t.co/y2vijQWyYo
Paytm - https://t.co/egzcqKlFno@BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/sAAbmRCVhU
Details
New releases might restrict Dabangg's business to Rs. 150cr
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dabangg 3 opened with Rs. 24.50cr on Friday. It went on to earn Rs. 24.75cr on Saturday, Rs. 31.90cr on Sunday, and Rs. 10.70cr on Monday.
On Tuesday, it earned Rs. 12cr to take the total collections up to Rs. 103.85cr.
The movie is expected to earn Rs. 150cr, before other releases dwarf its collections.
CAA effect
Khan's film significantly marred by anti-CAA protests
However, Khan's film has been significantly marred by the ongoing unrest due to anti-CAA protests throughout India.
Reportedly, the protests had brought down Dabangg's initial business by an estimated 15-20%.
Had the situation been normal, the film could have easily scored an opening day figure of Rs. 30cr.
Moreover, in protest-affected areas, the footfall in cinema halls was as low as 5-10%.
Information
Incidentally, Khan's Rs. 100cr streak began with 'Dabangg' (2010)
Khan's Rs. 100cr streak began with Dabangg (first film in the series) in 2010. After that, other films of Khan that garnered over Rs. 100cr include Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, Jai Ho, Kick, Sultan, Race 3, and Bharat.
Film
'Dabangg 3' has received poor reviews from critics
Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 released on Friday (December 20).
The film sees Khan reprising his role as Police inspector Chulbul Pandey for the third installment of the famous action-comedy franchise.
Apart from him, the movie also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz, Mahie Gill, and Sudeep in pivotal roles.
However, as expected, it has mostly received poor reviews from the critics.