Mona Singh to tie the knot on December 27
Entertainment
TV actress Mona Singh is set to get married tomorrow (December 27).
The 38-year-old will tie the knot with her boyfriend Shyam in a close-knit affair in Mumbai. The ceremony will only include her family and close friends.
The pre-wedding party will be hosted by the couple today (December 26).
Shyam is an investment banker from South India.
Here are more details.
Here are some pictures from her mehendi ceremony
A post shared by gauravgera on
Details
Mona recently visited Goa for her bachelorette trip
Recently, Mona had gone on her bachelorette trip to Goa.
She has also asked makers of her current TV show to adjust the shooting schedule, so she could make way for her wedding day.
A source said, "The producers were happy to oblige and pushed her schedule up, shooting all of Mona's portions together, so she could take off for her big day."
Quote
'Marriage is an institution I have complete faith in'
Talking about her marriage plans, Mona had earlier told PTI, "Marriage is an institution I have complete faith in. I see my mom and dad everyday so much in love... I would love to get married but right now I haven't decided when. These things just happen and I would love to be surprised."
Mona was earlier in a relationship with actor Karan Oberoi.
Work
Mona rose to fame with 'Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin'
Mona shot to fame with popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin (2003-2006).
She has appeared in several soap operas such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.
She has also done some web-series like Yeh Meri Family and M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars.
On the silver screen, she debuted with Aamir Khan's blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009).
Information
Mona will soon feature in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Notably, Mona will soon be seen in Advait Chandan's comedy-drama movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, starring Aamir and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, is an official remake of 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. It is set to release on December 25, 2020.