'Laal Singh Chaddha' only film I've ever auditioned for: Kareena
Kareena Kapoor has revealed that Laal Singh Chaddha is the only film she has ever auditioned for. She added that she did so for her co-star Aamir Khan.
"Laal Singh Chaddha is possibly the only film in my career I have auditioned for. I would never do it for any kind of cinema or anybody in this world other than Aamir," Kareena told PTI.
'Aamir is a genius, would do best for his film'
Talking about Aamir, Kareena said, "He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film."
She added, "If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There's science to that decision."
Kareena, Aamir have worked together on '3 Idiots' and 'Talaash'
Kareena also said that she is a huge fan of Aamir. "He's the only actor who leaves me tongue-tied. When I'm with him... I just freeze and nobody can believe this."
Notably, Aamir and Kareena have previously worked together on two films, viz. Rajkumar Hirani's blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009) and Reema Kagti's much-acclaimed psychological thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within (2012).
'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release on Christmas 2020
Adapted for the Indian audiences by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar), Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis's multiple Oscar award-winning Forrest Gump.
It will reportedly be filmed at 100 real locations across India.
The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Pankaj Tripathi, and Mona Singh.
It is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 25, 2020.
Separately, Kareena-starrer 'Good Newwz' to release tomorrow
Before Laal Singh Chaddha arrives in theaters, Kareena will be seen in comedy-drama movie Good Newwz. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. It will release tomorrow (December 27).