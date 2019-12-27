#HappyBirthdayBhai: When Salman fell in and failed at love
Salman Khan and controversies go hand-in-hand. While his reel life has been spectacular for the last very many years, his real life has never been controversy-free.
Even his equation with women, be it with Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif, has always hit headlines.
As he turns 54 today, we take a look at his rather controversial love life.
Here are more details.
First Love
Shaheen Jaffrey: Ashok Kumar's granddaughter, first woman Salman fell for
Shaheen Jaffrey, the maternal granddaughter of late actor Ashok Kumar, and Salman's love story began when they were teenagers.
Sallu was just 19 years old when he met her.
Apparently he used to wait for hours for Shaheen in front of St. Xavier's College, where she studied.
The two also had plans of getting married, until he fell for model Sangeeta Bijlani, ex-Miss India.
Sangeeta
Sangeeta, Salman Khan met at a party in 1988
Salman and Sangeeta's love story began when they met at a party in 1988.
Soon they became the hot couple of B-town.
The two of them had decided to get married on May 27, 1994. The wedding preparations were on full swing, with invitation cards being readied to be distributed.
However, they called off the wedding following some fights and disagreements.
Somy-Sallu
Somy Ali dated Salman for 8 years till Aishwarya happened
Thereafter, Karachi-born actress Somy Ali came in Salman's life. They dated each other for 8 years.
Somy fell crazily in love with Salman after watching him in Maine Pyaar Kiya.
She also left Florida just to marry him.
In 1994, their affair began and lasted until Salman began dating Aishwarya Rai.
This June, Somy claimed it was Aishwarya who was responsible for their split.
Ash-Salman
Aishwarya broke off with Salman due to his violent nature
Salman and Aishwarya met while filming Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999 and soon became close.
She even bonded with his sisters, Arpita and Alvira Khan. However, her family was always against this relationship.
Misogynist Salman's violent behavior led to the tension. In 2002, Aishwarya officially broke up with him, and later said "Salman chapter was the worst" in her life.
Salman-Katrina
Katrina met Salman when she was 18
After Aishwarya, Salman's relationship with Katrina was another of his most-talked-about affairs.
Katrina met Salman when she was 18, and it was the latter who signed her up for 2005's Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, which boosted Katrina's career.
The two dated each other for some time and broke up in 2009, when Katrina fell for Ranbir Kapoor.
Today, they are good friends.
Claudia
Claudia met Salman on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 3'
On the sets of Bigg Boss Season 3 in 2009, Salman met Claudia Ciesla, and it was speculated that the Wanted actor has officially accepted her in his life.
However, Claudia rubbished the rumors and said, "Salman and I are just good friends. He is not my boyfriend. Everyone knows that it is Katrina Kaif who is his girlfriend and not me."