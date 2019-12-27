After FIR over hurting religious sentiments, Raveena Tandon clarifies stance
Entertainment
After a police complaint was filed against her over allegations of hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community, actor Raveena Tandon clarified her stance on the matter and offered an apology.
In a tweet, posted Thursday, Raveena wrote, "I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. My most sincere apologies to those who were hurt."
Details
Raveena allegedly made controversial remarks on Farah Khan's show
Sharing a video from the show wherein she (along with director/choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh) made the controversial remarks, Raveena wrote, "Please do watch this link. The three of us never intended to offend anyone."
The clip is from Farah's show Back Benchers which streams on Flipkart Video.
The episode in question aired on December 24.
Details
FIR also against Bharti Singh and Farah Khan
In the video, Farah can be seen acting as a teacher. She goes on to ask Raveena and Bharti to spell the word 'hallelujah' [meaning: God be praised]. The trio engage in a funny banter.
However, their comments haven't gone down well with some people.
The FIR was filed collectively against Raveena, Bharti, Farah.
Bharti and Farah are yet to react on the matter.
Twitter Post
You can read Raveena's tweet here
Please do watch this link. I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt. https://t.co/tT2IONqdKI— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 26, 2019
FIR
Complaint filed by Sonu Jafar at Ajnala Police station
The complaint against Raveena, Bharti and Farah was lodged by Sonu Jafar, president of Christian Front of Ajnala Block (Amritsar district, Punjab).
The FIR was registered at the Ajnala police station under Section 295A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).
Investigations are currently underway, confirmed SSP Vikram Duggal.