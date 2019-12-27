On Salman's 54th birthday, sister Arpita blessed with baby girl
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her actor husband Aayush Sharma welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Friday. The couple have named their daughter Ayat.
Incidentally, Salman is also celebrating his 54th birthday today.
The news was shared by Aayush on his Instagram. "Our little princess has arrived," read the post.
Our heartiest congratulations to the couple and their family.
We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma
Information
Bollywood celebrities congratulate Arpita and Aayush
Soon after Aayush's post surfaced, his friends and colleagues from Bollywood filled up the comments section with their wishes. Those who congratulated the couple include stars like Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Pranutan Bahl, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sneha Ullal, Rhea Chakraborty, Angad Bedi, rapper Badshah, among others.
Details
Reportedly, Arpita and Aayush planned this date for the delivery
With Salman marking his 54th birthday and the arrival of the baby, the family has two reasons to celebrate.
Reportedly, Arpita's delivery was due in January 2020, but the couple planned to welcome their second child through C-section on the occasion of Salman's birthday.
Further, Salman also decided to stay in Mumbai for the occasion, as he wanted to spend time with Arpita.
Announcement
The new arrival is exciting, Aayush had earlier said
Aayush had confirmed the news of Arpita's pregnancy earlier in September at the IIFA Awards 2019.
He had told reporters, "The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby."
"It's been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can't wait for the baby to come," he had added.
Information
Arpita and Aayush tied the knot in 2014
To recall, Arpita and Aayush had tied the knot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad on November 18, 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy named Ahil (now 3 years old) on March 30, 2016.
Instagram Post
