'Panga': Kangana Ranaut dedicates performance to her mother
Actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has revealed that Kangana has dedicated her performance in the upcoming sports-drama movie Panga to her mother, Asha Ranaut.
Notably, the film will see Kangana portraying the role of a mother, who dreams of playing professional Kabaddi.
"Panga is a performance from her (Kangana) dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut," Rangoli tweeted.
'Just have to be a child, to know a mother'
In a series of tweets, posted on Thursday, on the occasion of her mother's birthday, Rangoli wrote, "I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom."
"She (Kangana) said to know a mother you don't have to be a mother you just have to be a child," she added.
I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... 🙏 pic.twitter.com/o4FGmXD09G— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 26, 2019
You are our guiding light, Rangoli's message to mother
Highlighting her mother's struggles, Rangoli continued to write, "Our mother has seen worse days of our father's drinking problems, her daughter burnt with acid attack, her another daughter being subjected to harassment and bullying, property issues, days of poverty."
"But we always saw best of her, a perfect human just a human should be, Happy birthday mom you are our guiding light," she concluded.
'Panga' to hit the theaters on January 24, 2020
Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi), Panga showcases the inspiring story of a Kabaddi player (Kangana).
Apart from her, the movie also stars Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.
It is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and will clash with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.