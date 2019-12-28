Box office: 'Good Newwz' collects Rs. 17.5cr on first day
2019's last Bollywood movie Good Newwz looks like a blockbuster, already.
The film, with a stellar star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has recorded a great start at the box office.
It earned a massive Rs. 17.56cr on Friday i.e. the first day of its release.
Here are more details on this.
Details
'Good Newwz' released in 3,100 screens across India, 700 overseas
Good Newwz has posted these impressive figures, courtesy solid promotions and positive reviews.
According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film picked up from the evening shows on Friday, and performed remarkably at multiplexes. The movie was well received in Northern markets (mainly UP, Delhi, Punjab).
Good Newwz was released in 3,100 screens across India and 700 screens overseas.
Twitter Post
You can check Taran Adarsh's tweet here
#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2019
Impact
'Good Newwz' can dent 'Dabangg 3's business
Furthermore, Good Newwz is expected to dent the business of Salman Khan-starrer cop-drama Dabangg 3, which released last Friday.
Notably, Dabangg's collections have already been marred by the ongoing protests over the newly-amended Citizenship Act, which were at their peak when Khan's movie came out.
Dabangg earned Rs. 3cr on Friday (December 27), and reaching the Rs. 150cr mark seems tough for it.
Film
'Good Newwz' is the quirky story of two couples
Helmed by debutant director Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around two couples, who get embroiled in a hilarious goof-up after a swapping of sperms at the hospital, following their decision to opt for In-vitro fertilization (IVF).
It has been produced by Zee Studios, Dharma Productions, and Cape of Good Films.
The movie has mostly received positive and mixed reviews from the critics.
Information
'Good Newwz' brings back super-hit onscreen couple Akshay-Kareena
Interestingly, Good Newwz also marks the return of super-hit onscreen pair of Akshay and Kareena. The duo has previously worked together in films like Kambakkht Ishq (2009), Tashan (2008), Bewafaa (2005), Aitraaz (2004), Talaash (2003), and Ajnabee (2001).