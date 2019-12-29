#ComicBytes: DC comics characters with the weirdest powers possible
DC Comics is home to some of the coolest superheroes ever created. From Superman to Batman and Wonder Woman, the list is impressive.
There are, however, some characters in DC Universe that seem super weird because of their powers.
To give an example, there is one Arm-Fall-Off Boy who can detach his limbs and use them to beat evil-doers.
Here're some other such characters.
Bouncing Boy
A man who can inflate himself and bounce around
Aptly named Bouncing Boy, this DC character has some pretty useless powers. He can inflate like a giant ball and bounce around. That's it.
His origin story is even more ridiculous. Chuck Taine (real name) was on his way to the Science Council, delivering an experimental fluid. He got thirsty on the way and stopped to drink it.
A legend was born that day.
Condiment King
He fights Batman with the power of Ketchup and Mustard
The Condiment King is a DC Comics villain who usually fights Batman, making use of various condiments as weapons.
He was a spurned stand up comedian who was mind-controlled by Joker using Mad Hatter's device.
He is a comic relief villain who speaks in condiment-related puns like "The big bad Bat-guy. I knew you'd ketchup to me sooner or later."
Matter-Eater Lad
A superpower that allows him to eat anything. ANYTHING!
Matter-Eater Lad has bizarre superpowers that let him consume anything he wants. He is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes (the group has a lot of weird characters) and hails from the planet of Bismoll.
All food on his planet became inedible so they adapted and is now able to eat anything.
His powers come in handy when he needs to escape.
The Ambush Bug
Probably the silliest DC character ever created
A fashion designer on a planet sent his clothes to space. The clothes crashed on Earth before being hit by a radioactive spider.
One piece of clothing was found by Irwin Schwab and gave him the ability to teleport anywhere in the multiverse. The Ambush Bug was thus born.
He once found a random doll and made it his sidekick- Cheeks, the Toy Wonder.
Mister Mxyzptlk
One of the strongest (but strangest) DC characters
Mister Mxyzptlk is from the fifth dimension and conventional laws of science don't apply to him. He is an antagonist to Superman.
He loves adventure and can only be defeated when certain conditions are met. The catch? It is he who sets these conditions.
He once declared that until someone convinces him to spell his name backward, he won't be defeated!