India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ambush Bug
Anything
Arm-Fall-Off Boy
Batman
Bismoll
Bouncing Boy
Chuck Taine
ComicBytes
Condiment King
DC Comics
Dc Comics Characters
Dc Comics Heroes
Dc Comics Movies
Dc Full Form
Dc Movies
DC Universe
Dearbon
Full Form Of Dc
Irwin Schwab
Justice League
Mad Hatter
Marvel
Marvel Characters
Marvel Comics
Marvel Movies
Matter-Eater Lad
Mister Mxyzptlk
Science Council
Superman
Thanos
Toy Wonder
Wonder Woman
-LRB- real name -RRB- was on his way to the
, delivering an experimental fluid . He got thirsty on the way and stopped to drink it.
, making use of various condiments as weapons . He was a spurned stand up
, the list is impressive . There are, however, some characters in
, this
. A man who can inflate himself and bounce around . The
. All food on his planet became inedible so they adapted and is
. I knew you'd ketchup to me sooner or later ."He fights
's device . He is a comic relief
A legend was born that
able to eat anything.
and
and gave him the ability to teleport anywhere in the multiverse . The Ambush Bug was thus born . He
Arm-Fall-Off Boy who can detach his limbs and use them to beat evil-doers . Here're some other such characters . #ComicBytes :
Bat-guy
before being hit by a radioactive spider.
character ever created . Mister Mxyzptlk is from the
character has some pretty useless powers . He can inflate like a giant ball and bounce around . That's it . His origin story is even more ridiculous.
characters.
comedian
comics characters with the weirdest powers possible . Aptly named
Comics is home to some of the coolest superheroes ever created . From Superman to
Day
DC
declared that until someone convinces him to spell his name backward, he won't be defeated!
dimension and conventional laws of science don't apply to him . He is an antagonist to Superman . He loves adventure and can only be defeated when certain conditions are met . The catch? It is he who sets these conditions.
Earth
Fashion Designer
fifth
found a random doll and made it his sidekick - Cheeks, the Toy Wonder . Probably the silliest
has bizarre superpowers that let him consume anything he wants . He is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes -LRB- the group has a lot of weird characters -RRB- and hails from the planet of
Hatter
He
His powers come in handy when he needs to escape . A superpower that allows him to eat anything . ANYTHING! . A
is a
Joker
now
of the strongest -LRB- but strangest -RRB-
on a planet sent his clothes to space . The clothes crashed on
once
One
piece of clothing was found by
Universe that seem super weird because of their powers . To give an example, there is
using Mad
villain
who speaks in condiment-related puns like``The big bad
who usually fights
who was mind-controlled by
with the power of Ketchup and Mustard.
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline