Kareena speaks up on Bollywood's pay disparity; Saif, Ajay react
Entertainment
Actress Kareena Kapoor's recent comments on the issue of pay disparity in Bollywood have drawn reactions from her husband Saif Ali Khan and his co-star in the upcoming movie Tanhaji, Ajay Devgn.
Kareena, in a recent interview with The New Indian Express, had said that it is difficult for women actors to negotiate with producers, adding that the attitudes are finally changing.
Here's more.
Details
With women actors turning producers, the conversation is different: Kareena
In the interview, Kareena had said, "With actors like Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone turning producers, the conversation is slightly different. The bigwigs are left with no choice but to bring female actors on-board since they are bringing in that amount of revenue. The atmosphere is finally changing."
Notably, Anushka has produced movies like NH10 and Pari, whereas Deepika has produced Chhapaak and '83.
Quote
'It's a change that requires a larger social dynamic'
"We must remember that this is a change that requires a larger social dynamic than just the film fraternity. It has to be overhauled from the level of how a man looks at a woman on the street," Kareena had added.
Quote
Pay disparity is terribly unfair: Saif agreed with Kareena
Reacting to Kareena's comments, Saif, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said, "I would say it (pay-disparity) is terribly unfair. They (women) should get paid as much."
However, Ajay opined, "There are actors who are paid less than girls."
Saif continued to say, "If the females tomorrow make a film which is shouldered by them and pull them off, immediately their fee will go up."
Work
Kareena-starrer 'Good Newwz' ruling the box office
Separately, on the work front, Kareena-starrer comedy-drama movie Good Newwz hit the theaters on Friday (December 27). The film has received mostly positive reviews and recorded a bumper opening day collection of Rs. 17.5cr.
She will also soon star in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.
Thereafter, she will be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. It is set to release on December 25, 2020.
'Tanhaji'
Meanwhile, Saif and Ajay to reunite after 13 years
Meanwhile, Saif and Ajay are set to reunite on the silver screen after 13 years for period drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
It is based on the epic 17th-century battle between Maratha Empire warrior Tanaji Malusare and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's trusted leader Uday Bhan.
The film also stars Kajol. It will release on January 10, 2020, and clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.