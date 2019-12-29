India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ajnala Block
Bharti Singh
Farah Khan
Protest
Punjab Police
Raveena Tandon
YouTube
-LRB-
,
, among others . Notably, the protests are in connection with the alleged mishandling of the word``hallelujah"-LSB- meaning: God be praised -RSB- by the trio, during an episode of
, and
, director/choreographer
, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the
, peaceful protests were carried out in several parts of
.
. Following the FIR against herself and her colleagues ,
. People from the
. The complaint was filed by
's apology ,
's show Back Benchers . The episode streamed on
A day
actor
after
against
Ajnala
Amritsar
and
and Myself . . we do sincerely apologise ,"she added.
Back Benchers
Bharti
booked the
Christian
Christian Front
Christian Front of Ajnala Block
clip has since been deleted . Protests in connection with alleged trivialization of word ` hallelujah' . Meanwhile, the
comedian
community on a television program . Earlier, the
community showed up in large numbers in areas like
December 24
district -RRB- . The case has been filed at the
Farah
FIR
Flipkart Video
Friday
Gurdaspur
have issued apologies . Here are more details on this . Protests against
have registered a case against
in
in the matter . Meanwhile ,
IPC
is yet to comment on the matter . Extremely saddened that sentiments have been hurt :
Jalandhar
Most sincere apologies to those who were hurt ,
of
of us never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt . ''
on
on Flipkart Video.
Pathankot
police station under Section 295A of the IPC -LRB- deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs -RRB- . Meanwhile, case filed against
President
Punjab
Raveena
said.
Section 295A
Sonu Jafar
The
THREE
to clarify her stance and issue an apology . She wrote,``I haven't said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion . The
took to
tweeted,``I'm extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show ."`` I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any . On behalf of the entire team ,
Twitter
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline