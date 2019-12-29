Happy birthday Anshula Kapoor: Things to know about her
Film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter and actor Ajun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor turned 27 today.
The star kid celebrated her birthday in a mellowed-down affair, that was attended by Boney, Arjun, half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi, among others.
Unlike other siblings, Anshula did not venture into films but crafted her own path.
Here, we look at some lesser-known things about Anshula.
Family
Anshula's parents got divorced when she was 4
Born on this day in 1992, Anshula is Boney's daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie. Her brother Arjun is seven years elder to her.
Anshula was four years old when her parents got divorced in 1996.
Boney then married late actress Sridevi, the same year. The couple have two daughters- Janhvi and Khushi.
Anshula's mother passed away in 2012, after fighting cancer.
Studies
Anshula completed graduation from Barnard College, New York
Anshula completed her schooling from Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai. She went on to complete her graduation from Barnard College in New York.
She even bagged certificates of merit for academic excellence for three consecutive years.
Then in 2012, Anshula worked for a project for Habitat for Humanity International in Cluj, Romania, before returning to India.
Work
Anshula launched an online fundraising start-up in August
Upon her return, Anshula scored a job with tech giant Google, where she worked as a representative for AdWords.
Speaking about the dream job, she had said, "I truly lucked out of that."
Thereafter, she joined Hrithik Roshan's fashion brand HRX, where she worked as an Operations manager.
This year, Anshula launched an online fundraising start-up, Fankind, that connects fans with their favorite celebrities.
Quote
Like any other sibling relationship: Anshula on bond with stepsisters
Anshula shares an impeccable bond with her stepsisters Janhvi and Khushi. "It's like any other sibling relationship. We go for movies, dinners and hang (out) at each other's houses," she had once said.
However, despite belonging to a family of movie actors, she prefers to stay away from the camera. "I'm usually the one hiding my face when out with family," she had quipped.
Quote
Acting was never my calling: Anshula
"Acting never came to me as a calling. When I did acting in school, it was mostly for me to come out of my shell. I had stage fright. My mom encouraged me to the theatre. It was a nice subject," Anshula recently told IANS.