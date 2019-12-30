My hero: Abhishek congratulates Amitabh for Dadasaheb Phalke award
On Sunday, actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram to pen a heartfelt note for father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan after the latter was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award.
"My inspiration. My hero. Congratulations Pa on the Dadasahab Phalke award. We are all so, so proud of you. Love you," Abhishek wrote.
Amitabh was presented the award by President on Sunday
Amitabh was conferred with the coveted award on Sunday in Delhi. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to him at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Dadasaheb Phalke is the highest film award in India. The prize comprises a Golden Lotus medallion, a shawl, and Rs. 10L cash.
Amitabh was accompanied by Abhishek and wife Jaya at the ceremony.
Check out these pictures from the event
T 3592/3/4/5 - .. my immense gratitude and respect for this moment ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/WavW3Hwkjw— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2019
'Grateful for this opportunity and accept this award with gratitude'
After receiving the award, Amitabh said, "I accept this award with gratitude."
"When the award was announced, I thought if this is a hint to tell me that my time is over and I need to rest at home now. There's still some work I've to finish and I will be grateful of you all if I get more opportunities in future," he added.
Amitabh was to receive the award at National Awards ceremony
Previously, the 77-year-old megastar was to be honored with the Dadasaheb award at the National Film Awards ceremony on December 23. However, he had to skip the function owing to his ill health.
"Down with fever. Not allowed to travel. Will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi. So unfortunate. My regrets," he had tweeted.
Amitabh has films like 'Brahmastra', 'Gulabo Sitabo' in the pipeline
Separately, on the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Badla (2019). He will soon feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra (Winter 2020), Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, and Shoojit Sircar's family-drama movie Gulabo Sitabo.