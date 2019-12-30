'Sacred Games', 'Kabir Singh' most popular Netflix releases of 2019
Entertainment
The second season of Netflix's first-ever Indian original series Sacred Games, Shahid Kapoor's highly controversial Bollywood drama Kabir Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 have emerged as the most popular title releases in India on Netflix during 2019.
The data about the most-watched films and shows was released by the streaming giant on Monday (December 30).
Here are more details on this.
Information
Firstly, how are these rankings calculated?
According to Netflix, these rankings are based on the number of Netflix accounts streaming at least two minutes of a movie or series during the first 28 days of its release on the streaming service.
Overall rankings
'Bard of Blood', 'Drive', 'Delhi Crime' also among most-popular titles
In the overall list (ie. including both films and series), Sacred Games: Season 2 emerged the winner.
The show is followed by Sandeep Vanga's blockbuster film Kabir Singh, Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 (film), Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood (series), Drive (Netflix film), Badla (film), House Arrest (Netflix film), 6 Underground (Netflix film), Delhi Crime (series), and Chopsticks (Netflix film).
Series
'Sex Education', 'Leila', 'Stranger Things' among top series of 2019
As far as the most popular series are concerned, Sacred Games: S2 obviously grabbed the top spot. Bard of Blood and Delhi Crime are the next in line.
Other series in the Top 10 (in order of ranking) are British teen comedy series Sex Education, Deepa Mehta's dystopian series Leila, Stranger Things 3, Typewriter, Little Things: S3, The Witcher, and The Spy: Limited Series.
Information
'Badla', 'House Arrest', 'Baazaar' among top 10 films
In the list of most popular movie releases, Kabir Singh is on the top position. It is followed by Article 15, Drive, Badla, and House Arrest. Other films in the list are 6 Underground, Chopsticks, Baazaar, Luka Chuppi, and Romeo Akbar Walter.
Other details
Netflix to invest Rs. 3,000cr in Indian content by 2020
On a related note, Netflix announced that 70 percent of its subscribers in India watch at least one film per week.
Further, in terms of overall time spent on the platform, film viewing in India is the highest for any country, globally.
Separately, Netflix revealed that it is planning to invest Rs. 3,000cr in content in India, through 2019 and 2020.