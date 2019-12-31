#ComicBytes: Lesser known facts about Venom, everyone's favorite anti-hero
Entertainment
He's cruel, vile, and has done some pretty questionable stuff to a lot of people. Still, Venom is loved by fans across the world.
He started as a Spider-Man adversary but soon became the main character in his own series.
Venom's stories are always interesting because they deal with morality and their main character is a villain!
Here are some interesting facts about Venom.
Foodie!
He loves eating squirrels and once had a 'Venom Mobile'
Squirrels are Venom's favorite snacks.
When Mac Gargan (Scorpion) was Venom's host, he gave in to his cannibalistic tendencies and started eating all kinds of flesh.
He absolutely loved Asgardian flesh and squirrels back then.
Venom was also able to control cars, changing their shape and size according to his will.
He often used his 'Venom Mobile' to crash through a wall.
Goal
Venom's one and only goal is Spider-Man's utter destruction
Venom only wants one thing: Spider-Man's death. Because he's so focused on killing the web-slinger, he often gets fooled.
On one occasion in Amazing Spider-Man #347, Spider-Man and Venom had a brutal fight which ended when Spider-Man faked his own death.
This gave Venom an ultimate peace of mind and he got to relax for a while.
He soon came back in action though.
Team Player
A Guardian of the Galaxy and an Avenger!
As Mac Gargan, Venom joined Norman Osborn's Dark Avengers and as Flash Thompson (Agent Venom), he joined the Secret Avengers with Beast, Hawkeye, Black Widow, etc.
During his Agent Venom time, he became a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy as an Avengers liaison.
As a Guardian, he bonded with Groot and Rocket Raccoon and found his home planet as well.
Mashup
He's a murderer, a cannibal but definitely not a liar
Venom has committed some gruesome murders but the brutal anti-hero is incapable of telling a lie.
As Flash Thompson, Venom revealed in Thunderbolts Vol. 2 #23 that he can't lie, no matter the situation.
On an unrelated note, he's also been a part of the most insane superhero mashup made up of Red Hulk as Venom's host with Ghost Rider's powers and bike!