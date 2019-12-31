I do break down but that's normal: Shweta Tiwari
Entertainment
TV actress Shweta Tiwari, who returned to the small screen after a three-year break, opened up about her personal and work life, in an interview with Hindustan Times. She recently got separated from her former husband Abhinav Kohli.
She said, "I'm not brave. I'm very weak. I'm trying to overcome my problems. I do cry, I do break (down) but I think that's normal."
Details
'In love with my kids, no time for anybody else'
Notably, Shweta, who married fellow actor Kohli in 2013, had a turbulent relationship with him. In August this year, she had accused Kohli of domestic violence. This was her second marriage.
Upon being asked if she's open to falling in love again, Shweta said, "I am in love already, with my kids. Now I don't have time for anybody else."
Information
Shweta's first marriage with Raja Chaudhary ended in 2007
To recall, Shweta was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary. The marriage lasted nine years before she filed for divorce in 2007, reportedly due to Raja's alcoholism and violence. The two have a daughter named Palak.
Quote
They have nothing to do in life: Shweta on trolls
Shweta is often targeted on social media by online trolls for her two unsuccessful marriages.
Talking about that, she said, "There are so many people around who are unsuccessful in life. They still bother to pinpoint because they think that if they are not able to do anything, they should humiliate those who are doing something. They have nothing to do in their life."
Quote
I keep my personal and professional life separate: Shweta
Speaking up on how she balances work and life, Shweta said, "I work with my passion. I keep my personal and professional life separate."
"I don't go on set and say 'Oh my god, I can't perform today because I've so many problems' or I can't go back home and say 'don't fight with me as I need to go to work'," she explained.
Work
Shweta currently features on Sony's 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'
Separately, on the work front, Shweta currently features on Sony TV's soap opera Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and ALTBalaji's web-series Hum Tum And Them.
Shweta, who shot to fame with her role as Prerna in popular Star Plus serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has also appeared in shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Bigg Boss 4.