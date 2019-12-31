Fan threatens suicide if SRK doesn't announce his next film
The fans of Shah Rukh Khan are quite like him - extremely passionate and a bit crazy, if we may.
Apparently, they are now running out of patience, thereby demanding Khan to announce his next film by January 1, 2020.
They have been trending hashtag #WeWantAnnouncementSRK on Twitter, with one fan threatening to commit suicide if Khan doesn't come up with an announcement soon.
Last film
Khan's last film 'Zero' was a box-office dud
Notably, the 54-year-old superstar was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L. Rai's comedy-drama movie Zero (December 2018).
However, the movie garnered poor reviews from critics and performed miserably at the box-office.
It also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.
Since then, Khan has taken a back seat, and hasn't announced any upcoming movies yet.
Will commit suicide if Khan doesn't announce film: Fan
Now, Khan's fans are flooding social media with posts asking him to announce his film soon. Some said he must announce the project by January 1, 2020.
One particular user went as far as to threaten committing suicide if an announcement isn't made.
He wrote, "If you don't announce your next on 1st January I will sucide I repeat I will sucide (sic)."
Fans' plea to Khan
Have not seen any movie since 'Zero', said a fan
Why are you punishing yourself, asked another
'Will open company after you announce film'
'Will cut my...' (What?!)
Films
Many of Khan's recent films turned out epic failures
To his misfortune, many of Khan's films in the recent past, including Happy New Year, Dilwale, Raees, and Jab Harry Met Sejal, received rather poor reviews and failed commercially.
However, in October, fans got a glimpse of Khan in a special Netflix episode of talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with popular host David Letterman. The interview was widely viewed and shared.
Rumors
There have been countless rumors about Khan's upcoming movies
Throughout the period of his absence from the big screen, there have been countless rumors about Khan signing a film or the other.
Earlier, there were rumors of him doing an Ali Abbas Zafar film. Recently, reports suggested that he might soon star in a love story by Rajkumar Hirani or a film by Tamil director Atlee.
However, he hasn't confirmed anything, so far.
Khan had quashed these rumors via this tweet in September
