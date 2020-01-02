Who is Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic?
On Wednesday, Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya got engaged to Serbian actress/model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai. The 26-year-old star cricketer took to Instagram to announce his engagement.
For the uninitiated, Pandya got down on one knee and proposed to Natasa on a yacht, in the middle of the sea, and the lady said yes!
Here is all you need to know about Natasa Stankovic.
Debut
Natasa moved to India in 2012, to pursue acting
Born on March 4, 1992 in Serbia, Natasa (27) moved to India in 2012 to pursue a career in acting.
Thereafter, she started modeling for brands such as Cadbury, J Hampstead, Johnson & Johnson, and Philips.
She made her Bollywood debut with Prakash Jha's Satyagraha (2013), wherein she appeared in a dance number Aiyo Ji.
Work
In 2014, Natasa participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 8'
Following the breakthrough, Natasa participated in the 8th season of popular Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. She stayed in the Bigg Boss house for a month.
She has also appeared in music videos like Bandook (2014) by Badshah, DJ Waley Babu (2014), and Nai Shad Da (2017) by Gippy Grewal.
In Bollywood, Natasa has mostly appeared in the dance numbers.
Bollywood
This year, Natasa took part in 'Nach Baliye 9'
Natasa has also appeared in movies like 7 Hours To Go, Fukrey Returns, Daddy, FryDay, Zero, and The Body.
This year, she took part in Star Plus's dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her former partner Aly Goni.
She also recently made her digital debut with web-series The Holiday which premiered on Zoom TV.
Instagram Post
Check out these pictures from Natasa-Pandya's engagement
Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 👫💍 01.01.2020 ❤️ #engaged
