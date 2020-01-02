Farhan Akhtar shares his first look from sports film 'Toofan'
Entertainment
On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar gave an amazing New Year gift to his fans, as he shared his first look from the upcoming sports-drama film Toofan. Farhan will be seen playing the role of a professional boxer in the movie.
The fiery look shows a muscular and intense Farhan standing in a boxing ring, while sporting a boxing jersey and gloves.
Here's more on this.
Details
When life gets harder, you just get stronger, wrote Farhan
Farhan shared the first look image on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.
He captioned the image, "When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal Toofan uthega. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it."
His post has received an overwhelming response from fans and fellow celebrities.
Instagram Post
Check out the first look here
When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it. ❤️ @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @mrunalofficial2016 @vjymaurya @shankarehsaanloy @ozajay @excelmovies @romppictures @zeemusiccompany #PareshRawal #JavedAkhtar #AnjumRajabali #AAFilms
A post shared by faroutakhtar on
Training
Farhan has been trained by celebrity trainer Darrell Foster
Notably, Farhan underwent a rigorous training routine to get the ripped look for Toofan.
He has been trained by fitness expert Darrell Foster, who has previously trained Hollywood stars like Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, and Virginia Madsen.
Earlier in October, Farhan had revealed that he suffered a hairline fracture, while shooting for Toofan. "My first legit boxing injury," he had written on social media.
Film
'Toofan' to release on October 2, 2020
Toofan has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
It will mark the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two have previously worked together on the acclaimed sports movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).
Apart from Farhan, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.
The film is set to release on October 2, 2020.