Ranveer rents flat for Rs. 7.25 lakh/month in Deepika's building
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly rented an apartment for a whopping Rs. 7.25 lakh per month in Beaumonde Towers, located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi.
It is the same building where his wife Deepika Padukone owns a four bedroom flat. She had bought the posh apartment for Rs. 16 crore in 2010.
Here are more details on this.
Ranveer has rented the flat for three years
According to reports, Ranveer has rented the said apartment for a period of three years. For the first two years, he will pay a rent of Rs. 7.25 lakh/month. Thereafter, he will pay Rs. 7.97 lakh/month as rent for the remaining 12 months.
Ranveer, Deepika tied the knot in November, 2018
To recall, Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for more than six years.
The couple had traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.
On their first wedding anniversary last year, Ranveer and Deepika visited Tirupati and the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Reportedly, after their marriage, Ranveer had shifted to Deepika's Prabhadavi apartment.
Ranveer, Deepika-starrer '83' to release on April 10
On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports-drama film '83, wherein he will portray the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev.
The movie is based on India's maiden World Cup victory in 1983.
It also stars Deepika, as Dev's wife Romi.
The film is set to release on April 10, 2020.
Meanwhile, Deepika-led 'Chhapaak' to hit theaters on January 10
Meanwhile, apart from '83, Deepika's biographical movie Chhapaak is all set to hit the theaters on January 10. The movie, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. The film also marks Deepika's first production venture.