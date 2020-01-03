People call for boycott of Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan': Here's why
Even as Farhan Akhtar shared his much-awaited first look from the upcoming sports film Toofan, a section of netizens wasn't quite pleased with Farhan and his film.
Since the release of the poster on Thursday, people have been calling for boycott of the film. They have been trending hashtags #BoycottToofan and #BoycottFarhanAkhtar on Twitter.
Notably, Farhan had opposed the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Stance
Important for me to raise my voice, Farhan had said
Farhan has been openly criticizing the new Citizenship law. He had also joined a mega anti-CAA rally in Mumbai, in December.
Back then, he had said, "As somebody who was born and has grown up with a certain idea of India, it is important for me to raise my voice... If everything was okay, why would so many people turn up?"
Information
However, Farhan's comments were criticized by many
However, Farhan's comments against CAA didn't go down well with everyone. His remarks were criticized by many, including Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani. Those voicing against Farhan alleged that he lacked enough knowledge about the issue.
FIR
Earlier, an FIR was also lodged against Farhan
In fact, a police complaint was also filed against Farhan for allegedly posting seditious content in one of his tweets.
The complainant had alleged that Farhan's remarks incited fear among certain communities. He also said that the actor had shared a wrong political map of India. So much for wokeness, Mr. Akhtar.
Farhan had to apologize for sharing the wrong map.
CAA
But, what is the CAA?
For the unversed, the amended Citizenship Act or the CAA makes it easier for six persecuted religious minorities from three countries (Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan) to get an Indian citizenship.
The six religious minorities listed in the Act are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians.
However, the Opposition and the critics say that the exclusion of Muslims makes the Act unconstitutional and divisive.
Film
'Toofan' to release on October 2, 2020
Coming to Toofan, it has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.
It will mark the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two have previously worked together on the acclaimed sports movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).
Apart from Farhan, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.
The film is set to release on October 2, 2020.
Twitter Post
Should not get involved in negative publicity, wrote a user
When life gets harder, you should just support your country from heart and shouldnt get involved in negative publicity.— Deepak Sharma (@deepak3sharma) January 2, 2020
Toofan uthega nahi, toofan thamne ka time aya hai abhi sir ji 😎😎😎#BoycottToofan #Toofan https://t.co/fLvLEUS3Cy
Twitter Post
'Country more important than entertainment'
My Country is more important than My Entertainment..— Mukti Joshi (@JoshiMukti20) January 2, 2020
Will not watch his movies in future..#BoycottToofan https://t.co/vOFCvsi3nT