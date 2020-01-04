Black Panther: Unknown facts about the first black superhero
Entertainment
After appearing in the fantastic eponymous movie, Black Panther became everyone's favorite character and rightly so.
This is one superhero who, beyond all the magic and Vibranium, represents something much more relevant and necessary - equality and justice.
What people generally don't know is the first black superhero has been representing these principles for several decades now.
Here's what you should know.
Everyone's friend
He is a part of almost every Marvel team
Black Panther being a part of the Avengers is common knowledge.
Besides being the leader of the Wakandan tribes, he has been a part of popular teams like Fantastic Four, X-Men, and the Defenders.
First appearing in 1966, he was, at one point, married to Ororo Munroe/Storm, but their marriage of 6 years was annulled during the events of Civil War.
The Chosen One
Black Panther is not a name, but a title
The most prominent Black Panther, T'Challa got the title after the previous leader, his father T'Chaka died.
While the title is hereditary, it still needs to be earned. Shuri, T'Challa's sister, has also put on the mantle in one storyline.
Wakanda is a secluded nation because its rich Vibranium resources are under the danger of being exploited by villains from across the world.
An Unlikely Bond
He shares a great bond with Daredevil
One is a mighty Wakandan King and the other, a blind protector of Hell's Kitchen.
The two heroes developed an unlikely friendship.
It started when Black Panther figured out Daredevil's real identity.
Over time the friendship grew and in the Shadowland and Black Panther: The Man Without Fear events, T'Challa assumed the identity of the protector of Hell's Kitchen as Mr. Okonkwo.
90s Panther?
They almost made a Black Panther movie back in 1992
Wesley Snipes almost played Black Panther in 1992. Stan Lee didn't like the script, so the film couldn't materialize.
Snipes said, "We have a wide-open field for comic book characters on the big screen and we've yet to have a major black comic book hero on the screen. Especially the Black Panther, which is such a rich, interesting life. It's a dream come true..."