8 Bollywood films to look forward to in 2020
Entertainment
Given the stage set by 2018 in terms of exciting content-driven cinema, 2019 was a boring and disappointing year for Bollywood films. With a pool of shoddy biopics and cringeworthy comedies, the year 2019 was rather unremarkable.
However, as we enter the new year, we hope for better times and better cinema.
Here are 8 Bollywood movies to watch out for in 2020.
#1
'Chhapaak' (January 10)
After a short hiatus following Padmaavat (2018), Deepika Padukone will return to the silver screen with Meghna Gulzar's biographical film Chhapaak.
The movie, also starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.
Notably, the film also marks Deepika's first production venture.
It will release on January 10, and clash with Om Raut's Tanhaji.
#2
'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' (January 10)
It's both good and bad news that two of the most awaited films of this year will release on the same day.
The release of Chhapaak will coincide with that of Om Raut's epic period-drama film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
It is based on the real-life, 17th-century battle between Maratha Empire warrior Tanaji Malusare and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's trusted leader Uday Bhan.
#3
'Panga' (January 24)
Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi) and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga showcases the inspiring story of a Kabaddi player.
The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta, Richa Chadda, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.
It is slated to release on January 24, and will clash with Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.
#4
'83' (April 10)
Another major sports film coming up this year is Kabir Khan's '83, based on India's maiden Cricket World Cup victory in 1983.
In the movie, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of former captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will portray Dev's wife Romi.
The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, among others.
#5
'Gulabo Sitabo' (April 17)
After the widely acclaimed October (2018), the director-writer pair of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi will reunite to bring us family comedy-drama film Gulabo Sitabo.
The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. It will be the first onscreen collaboration between the two.
The movie is set in Lucknow. It is scheduled to release on April 17.
#6
'Toofan' (October 2)
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan follows the story of a National-level boxer (played by Farhan Akhtar).
The film will mark the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two have previously worked together on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013).
Apart from Farhan, Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur, among others.
It is set to release on October 2.
#7
'Brahmastra' (Release date not confirmed yet)
Perhaps the most hyped Bollywood film of 2020, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra will release later this year, however, the exact release date isn't confirmed yet.
The superhero film stars real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna, among others.
It will serve as the first part in a planned trilogy.
#8
'Laal Singh Chaddha' (December 25)
Directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar), Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis's multiple Oscar award-winning film Forrest Gump (1994).
The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Pankaj Tripathi.
It will reportedly be filmed at 100 real locations across India - the most for any Hindi film.
Laal Singh... will hit the theaters on December 25 (Christmas).