Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy rumors, parenting plans
Entertainment
Rumors about Deepika Padukone's pregnancy have been doing the rounds for quite some time now.
However, at a recent promotional event for her upcoming film Chhapaak, Deepika quashed these rumors, once again.
"Do I look like I'm pregnant? Agar hu bhi toh aapko dikhega, 9 months me aapko dikhega," she told reporters.
She also spoke about parenting plans with husband Ranveer Singh.
Here's more.
Details
Will figure out when it happens: Deepika on parenting
Furthermore, when asked about her parenting plans, Deepika said, "I think I'll figure that out when it happens. I don't know, I think it depends on when it happens in my life."
"Your child is a new born but you're also a new parent and you've got to just figure it out as you go along," she added.
Quote
'Unlike Ranveer, I'm going to be the disciplinary one'
Not unlike many Indian mothers, Deepika admitted, "I do know that I'm going to be the disciplinary one and Ranveer will be the one who indulges. I know my children will value me when they get older."
Quote
Don't get affected by rumors, Deepika had earlier said
Earlier, in an interview with TOI, Deepika had said rumors, about pregnancy or otherwise, don't bother her.
"I don't get affected by it at all. I don't read comments. Nobody has a bigger reality check than me. As an actor, I've been exposed to this right from the beginning, all kinds of speculations. It doesn't feature in my scheme of things," she had said.
Information
Deepika, Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018
To recall, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for more than six years. The couple had arranged traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies in an intimate affair at Lake Como, Italy.
Work
Deepika-starrer 'Chhapaak' to release on January 10
Separately, on the work front, Deepika is all set to return to the silver screen with biographical drama film Chhapaak.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and social activist Laxmi Agarwal.
Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey. It is slated to release on January 10. Its release will clash with Om Raut's ambitious period film Tanhaji.
Do you know?
Who is Laxmi Agarwal?
Laxmi, whose life inspired Chhapaak, had faced a harrowing acid attack in 2005 at age 15. She is known for initiating Stop Sale Acid, a campaign working against acid violence and the sale of acid. She has also won several prestigious awards for it.