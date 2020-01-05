'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir Khan took painkillers for running scenes
Entertainment
Staying true to his name, veteran actor Aamir Khan went to extremes for the filming of an exhausting schedule of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Aamir was reportedly on a steady dose of painkillers as he shot for a special sequence that demanded extensive running daily.
The running sequence was pivotal to Hollywood classic film Forrest Gump, on which Laal Singh... is based.
Details
Aamir had to jog for 10-13 km daily for shoot
Reportedly, Aamir had to jog for 10-13 km daily to prepare for the running sequence.
A source told Mid-Day, "Aamir...had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule."
"So, he (Aamir) would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days," they added.
Quote
Not a worry, Aamir had said about the challenging role
Upon being asked if he found the role challenging, Aamir (54) had earlier told Hindustan Times, "[In Forrest Gump]... If you see the each running shot, it's not more than 30 seconds. Woh cut karke sequence mein lagta hai ki woh char saal bhaga. So, that's not a worry."
"The challenge is actually getting the 'sur' [flow] of the character right," he had explained.
Film
'Laal Singh...' to hit theaters on Christmas 2020
Aamir also reportedly lost 20kgs to play the younger version of his character.
Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar award-winning film Forrest Gump (1994).
It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, and Mona Singh.
It is scheduled to release on December 25 (Christmas).
Information
'Forrest Gump' followed the story of man with low IQ
For the unversed, Forrest Gump followed the story of a man with a low IQ, who goes on to lead an extraordinary life, despite his mental challenges. He becomes a college football star, serves in the Vietnam war, and reunites with his lady love Jenny.