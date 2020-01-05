Shah Rukh to work on Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army'?
Entertainment
While Shah Rukh Khan might be taking his time to announce his next big screen project, the 54-year-old superstar has been teasing his fans with occasional digital outings.
Now, according to a report by Mid-Day, Shah Rukh might soon team up with director Kabir Khan for his upcoming web-series The Forgotten Army. He will reportedly turn narrator for the show.
Here are more details.
Details
Shah Rukh previously had a cameo in Kabir Khan's 'Tubelight'
To recall, Shah Rukh has previously collaborated with Kabir Khan on his film Tubelight (2017). He had a cameo appearance in the war-drama movie. The film also starred Salman and Sohail Khan.
"Kabir (Khan) wanted a narrator for the series and felt that Shah Rukh is a perfect fit and when he narrated the script, SRK said yes," a source told the daily.
Information
Shah Rukh has previously narrated 'Shaurya', 'The Zoya Factor'
Notably, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh would be narrating a film/series. He has previously lent his voice to films like Shaurya (2008) and The Zoya Factor (2019).
Series
'The Forgotten Army' will release on Prime Video this month
Coming to the series, The Forgotten Army Azaadi - Ke Liye revolves around Subhas Chandra Bose's Indian National Army in the backdrop of World War II and Indian Independence struggle.
It is a fictionalized conversion of Kabir Khan's own 1999 documentary by the same name.
The series stars Sunny Kaushal (Gold) and newcomer Sharvari. It will release on Amazon Prime Video on January 24.
Instagram Post
Check out this poster of the web series
SRK
Shah Rukh was last seen on silver-screen in 'Zero' (2018)
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen on the silver screen in Aanand L Rai's comedy-drama movie Zero (December 2018).
However, the movie garnered poor reviews from critics and performed poorly at the box-office.
Since then, Shah Rukh has taken a back seat.
Although speculations about his next film have been doing rounds for a long time, Shah Rukh hasn't given any official confirmation yet.